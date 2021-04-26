 

Warm and sunny for the first half the week

7 Day Forecast

Sunday was gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, today we’ll do it all over again! 

High pressure will dominate our forecast today and over the next couple of days and this will allow us to experience dry, warm and sunny weather. Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and a light southeast wind around 5-10 mph. 

We’ll continue to warm up over the next few days with highs reaching the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will begin to break down by the middle to end of the week and this will allow a little more cloud cover to move in by Wednesday afternoon

A cold font will move in on Friday and we’ll have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monday

82° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 82° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 87° 62°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 86° 68°

Friday

76° / 57°
Showers
Showers 44% 76° 57°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
50°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
59°

