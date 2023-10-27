COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure continues to influence the forecast which means, not much will change for Friday and the weekend.

Highs for Friday will once again reach the low to a few middle 80s during the afternoon with sunshine and passing clouds, winds out of the east today between 5-10 mph.

A tad bit warmer for the weekend as high temperatures jump into the middle 80s with sun and passing clouds, temperatures will roughly be 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Big changes are on the way thanks to a cold front that will arrive early next week, Monday will be the last day that we see the 80s.

This front looks to arrive into the News 3 viewing area by Tuesday morning into the afternoon with more clouds and very limited rain chances. One thing to note, temperatures will most likely reach the middle 70s early in the day and then fall behind the passage of the front. The temperature at midday may be significantly warmer than the temperatures for the evening commute.

Either way, cooler air will filter in just in time for Trick-or-treating and for the middle to end of the week. Get ready for highs in the low 60s and overnight temperatures in the 40s and for some, 30s.