COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure ridge continues to stay anchored across the eastern United States as we close out another week with little change in the forecast over the weekend.

Expect mid to low 80s for highs over the weekend as high pressure stays entrenched over the southeast bringing in sinking air. Sinking air under the ridge helps inhibit cloud development for shower activity which we desperately need to help the drought conditions.

Next week we will see a pattern change in the forecast, but still no chance of measurable rainfall in sight. A cold front brings in much colder air along with breezy and gusty conditions starting Tuesday. Very fitting for Halloween. Overnight lows go from the mid to upper 50s to mid 40s by Wednesday. Afternoon highs drop roughly 15 degrees by Wednesday with highs struggling to reach the 60s.

Behind the frontal system all signs point to another strong ridge of high pressure building in helping to keep us dry with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 70s next Friday.