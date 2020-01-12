Warm and unsettled for the week ahead

The storm system that brought us severe storms on Saturday has stalled across the southeast and slowly lifting back northward. This northward motion of the boundary will keep us very warm for this time of year and will also help for more showers and storms develop. We are not anticipating widespread severe storms with this, but one or two may be on the strong side.

A cold front is set to move through Thursday which will give us a dry day for Friday; however, that boundary washes out and temperatures will remain mild before another cold front moves through late Saturday. This front will help us clear this unsettled pattern with temperatures set to return back to average by Sunday and Monday.