COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Tracking another warm, breezy, and muggy day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 for some. Expect winds out of the west 5-10 mph with gust up 15 mph, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening but again, not everyone will see one.

A cold front will move in from the north overnight into Wednesday morning, this front should drop our humidity a little bit overnight, but it will stall out during the late morning/afternoon. The stalled-out front will likely keep the chance for a few isolated showers and storms for Wednesday into Thursday.