Warm, calm & dry this afternoon

Quiet pattern for now across the valley as high pressure continues to block frontal systems from protruding into the southeast. That blocking high will keep temperatures warm up today and for some of this week.

Sporadic showers and storms are coming back into your First Alert Forecast by Tuesday. With northwest flow aloft and high pressure weakening we will have to watch out for a few impulses to move through.

Wednesday seems to be the better day to see measurable rain as temperatures hold steady in the mid to low 80s.

By Friday a cold front arrives knocking temperatures back down into the upper 60s and by Easter Weekend temps return to more seasonable with showers and storms back in the forecast.