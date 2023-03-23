Ending the week with warm readings in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies, but tracking quick changes for the weekend. Weather pattern trending unsettled with plenty of shower and storm chances through early next week.

With a storm system due in for the weekend, we will likely see the threat of strong to severe storms across the southeast Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a good portion of the ArkLaMiss under a moderate risk (level 4) for severe storms.

Locally we are under a marginal risk (level 1), but you can still expect the threat for damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes as the cold front moves through. There is some uncertainty whether dry air and the strong ridge to the south will win out.

The aforementioned cold front stalls out across the southeast keeping the threat of showers and storms in the forecast for Sunday as it ‘lifts’ northward. We will have to watch for areas of energy that move along that frontal axis for more storms that could become severe.

Another cold front moves through late Tuesday clearing us of that unsettled pattern. Wednesday we return to more seasonal temperatures with the return of mostly sunny skies as we wrap up the month of March.