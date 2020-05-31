Warm & dry as the month of June begins

Weather pattern remains relatively quite through the short term with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies across much of the region. High pressure continues to build across the area as we begin June with humidity slowly increasing as well. By middle portions of the week, high pressures a tad as it slides just off the east coast which will allow a weak shortwave impulse into the southeast. With this piece of energy, we have introduced sporadic showers and storms to the forecast. These sporadic showers and storms will continue through the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Tomorrow (June 1) marks the beginning of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and while we’ve already seen two named systems with projections of an active season ahead we continue to track the tropics. Looking ahead we have the potential for another named system by the weekend. National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of concern over the next 5 days in the Bay of Campeche. This area of concern will involve the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda that came ashore in Guatemala. Models want to indicate the system will move north and redevelop which could likely end up in the Gulf of Mexico.