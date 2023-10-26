COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Above average temperatures continue for the Chattahoochee Valley, highs will reach the low to mid 80s on both Thursday and Friday, this weekend and on Monday. A strong high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast, this means any system will go up and around us for the time being therefore our rain chances will be limited.

A shift in the pattern will occur by early next week as a strong cold front begins to swing across the southeast. This front will unfortunately weaken as it approaches the area, so our rain chances remain very low. While rain is not expected, we will notice a big difference behind the front as temperatures take a big tumble. Daytime highs on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 60s which means that trick-or-treating will be a little chilly and breezy.

Look for even cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning and afternoon with most of the area struggling to get out of the 50s.