COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another chilly morning will transition to a mild afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A little more cloud cover as an area of high pressure weakens and pushes to the northeast.

A few stray showers possible on Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the middle 70s, our next chance for rain and storms arrives on Thursday.

We are weather aware Thursday into early Friday morning for the potential for strong/severe storms. A cold front will begin to push out of the southern plains and into the southeast by Thursday morning, this front will arrive in our area by the late afternoon and evening.

A slight risk of severe weather stretches from Mississippi into east Alabama and all the way up to the Ohio Valley, a broad area which will most likely change as we continue to fine tune the forecast. Any storm Thursday into Friday will have to be watched closely for the potential to produce strong winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.