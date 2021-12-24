Warm holiday weekend ahead with showers back next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Expect warmer conditions across the two-state region for Christmas Eve has high pressure keeps us dry and mild. High pressure continues to build across the southeast helping to drive temperatures even warmer for Christmas Day.

We expect afternoon readings to top out in the mid 70s for Christmas afternoon, but that’s not the warmest we’ve seen here on Christmas Day. The hottest temperature felt on Christmas was set back in 2015 with a high of 78ºF.

The warm weather sticks with us through the remainder of the holiday weekend and for next week. Temperatures remain very mild with readings staying consistently in the mid to low 70s as high pressure continues to stave off any frontal boundary that tries to push in.

We do see some weakening in the ridge of high pressure with a few showers making their way back into the forecast midweek. Rainfall chances increase heading into New Year’s Eve as the ridge continues to weaken letting a frontal boundary in.