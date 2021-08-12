Warm & humid this afternoon as we focus on the tropics for next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining summer-like through the first half of the weekend as high pressure holds firm before we turn our attention to the tropics.

Fred is currently a tropical depression as of the 5 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm will likely regain tropical storm status by Friday afternoon as the storm strengthens once it is back in warm waters of the Atlantic. For us, by late Sunday and the first part of the work week, showers and storms move in with the system. Tornadoes will be possible with this system especially across middle Georgia, but it will depend of the location and track.

Meanwhile during the short-term we remain warm and humid with temperatures in the low 90s until we see the pattern shift with the tropics.