Warm, humid with isolated showers as we wrap up the month of May.

Warm and humid today with a chance for isolated showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front works its way through the area. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon.

Another front will begin to slide into the area tonight into Saturday morning, this front will begin to dry us out and usher in drier air to the region. Shower and storm chances will begin to decrease and the humidity will too, temperatures however behind the front will remain hot with highs in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend.

Seeing sun and building heat next week as our pattern begins to change, expect high temperatures near the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday.