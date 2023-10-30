Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Today will be the last day that we see the 80s for some time thanks to a cold front. Look for highs in the low to middle 80s this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A strong cold front will begin to slowly track through the area this afternoon and evening, we likely won’t notice much of a difference until Tuesday. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, clouds will linger as well with a passing shower. Daytime high temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s but with gusty winds up to 20-25 mph, this means it will feel a lot cooler than the actual temperature.

Trick-or-Treat forecast:

As the sun begins to set, temperatures will begin to fall. It will be a chilly and breezy Halloween night with temperatures dipping down into the 50s but feeling more like the 40s.

Rest of the week:

Cold mornings will arrive starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, most locations will dip down into the middle 30s with a few, reaching the low 30s. A freeze Watch is in effect for Troup and Meriwether counties through Wednesday morning, cover ALL plants to protect from frost/freeze.

We’ll likely keep cold mornings and cool afternoons through the end of the week then returning to average by the weekend.