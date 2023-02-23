Above average readings persist into next week as a few showers possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another spring-like day across the southeast as temperatures once again climb to 80 degrees. A weakening frontal boundary continues to stall out helping a few spotty showers form across Alabama and Georgia.

Friday will be another warm, humid and mostly cloudy day with just a few light showers possible as the aforementioned frontal boundary remains stalled out across north Alabama and north Georgia.

Sunday we see a break from the showers, but are tracking another stronger front late Monday night and early Tuesday that will bring a few thunderstorms to the region.

Slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday with mid to low 70s. By late next week we are watching another stronger low pressure system that will likely bring another threat of showers and storms to the region.