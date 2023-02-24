COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out boundary continues to keep us on the warm and humid side of the front with temperatures in the upper 70s. A few spotty showers will continue to remain in the forecast through Saturday along with above average readings.

Sunday temperatures remain well above average but shower activity diminishes before we track another weakening frontal boundary late Monday. Another storm system moves through and weakens bringing just a smattering of a shower through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

A slight reprieve from the warm temperatures, but remain roughly 10 degrees above average for Tuesday and Wednesday before we see a late week storm system that brings more showers to the region.