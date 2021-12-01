Warm start to December as temperatures push mid 70s by the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure will keep us dry as temperatures trend warmer as we wrap up the week.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure stays strong enough to keep rain chances at bay until we see a cold front move through the region on Monday. As the front moves through you will see passing showers and storms until we see brief clearing come Tuesday.

Frontal passage clears for Tuesday where we see a brief cool down into the mid to low 60s then we see rainfall chances increase again heading into midweek.

Another frontal boundary moves in bringing more showers and storms which will potentially lead to an unsettled pattern across the southeast.