COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not much changes in our forecast over the next several days as weak high pressure keeps us warm through Election Day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s and sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Stalled boundary remains north of us over the next couple of days before finally washing out and we focus on our next major system.

Midweek we are watching some tropical moisture that will move across Florida. We could tap some of that moisture by late Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will be very limited, if any, to our south and southeastern counties. This tropical system could possibly become Nicole over the next several days before impacting Florida.

A cold front will help steer this system back east while driving in some very chilly air for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.