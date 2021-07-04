Warm temps and stray storm for Monday; Elsa holding as tropical storm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying mostly sunny for the rest of the holiday weekend as humidity slowly increases across the region as a stationary boundary slowly makes it’s way northward for Monday. With the boundary moving closer to the area a few stray showers and storms will be possible throughout Monday afternoon, but overall not much changing in terms of temperatures. Expect highs to warm into the upper 80s and a few 90s again as we start the week.

Once we get past Monday, come Tuesday we will be watching the tropics and Elsa. As of the 2p.m. advisory Sunday afternoon, Elsa remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph and moving closer to Cuba. The storm will move over the island of Cuba throughout the day Monday before eyeing the Straits of Florida and the western side of the Florida peninsula. Latest track puts a landfall somewhere around Tampa, Florida. As for us, with the increased tropical moisture in the region we will see scattered showers and storms as the system approaches.

Once the system is out by Thursday, plenty of tropical moisture still available so we will keep scattered storms in the forecast through the end of the week. By the upcoming weekend rain cover will be more isolated.