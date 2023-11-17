COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Great forecast with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Friday will feature some sunshine with an increase of clouds buy the afternoon and evening. Despite more cloud cover for the second half of the day, high temperatures will still reach the low to a few middle 70s.

Decreasing clouds early Saturday morning then becoming sunny with temperatures in the 70s, we’ll keep sunshine and mild temperatures through the weekend.

Tracking our next system that has the potential to bring severe storms to the southeast and unfortunately it comes right as holiday travel begins to ramp up. For now, stronger storms appear to stay west of the News 3 viewing area, but we have introduced a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Monday and on Tuesday.

Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures behind the front, we’ll likely see plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving.