COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enjoy the sunshine today, because clouds will begin to build up tonight. Tomorrow a few scattered showers are possible, however, the majority of us will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday will cooler, as readings struggle to get out of the 50s. This is thanks to continued cloud cover, and scattered showers moving on Saturday afternoon. Showers will linger into Sunday morning, before moving out before the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will reach into the lower 60s.

After a brief break from the rain on Monday, we will see the unsettled pattern return to our First Alert forecast as we head toward the middle of next week. A low-pressure system will bring a few showers beginning on Tuesday. The chance of showers will continue well into next weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up as we head toward next weekend. By Tuesday, expect to be into the lower 70s, and by Friday in the lower 80s.