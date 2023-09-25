Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Starting the work week warm with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s, expect sunshine and a few clouds moving through the region during the afternoon/evening.

Keeping warm temperatures on Tuesday with highs still staying in the upper 80s to low 90s. An influx of moisture will bring in more clouds during the afternoon along with a chance for a few stray showers/rumbles of thunder. This will all be ahead of a cold front that will track through the area on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s cold front will bring us much needed rainfall and a chance for a few storms, a few of these may linger into Thursday. Behind the front, drier air moves in as high pressure settles across the region. Sunny and back to seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

Tropics:

Tropics are still active as we head into the final week of September, Tropical Storm Phillippe formed over the weekend and is expected to curve out to sea.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas of development, one off the coast of Africa and another in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Both have low chances for development but do need to be watched over the next 7 days or so.