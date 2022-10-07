COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Very warm today as temperatures warm up to the middle to upper 80s and yes, there even may be a few isolated locations in the low 90s. Sunshine will continue through the day with passing clouds moving in late this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will begin to slide through late tonight into early Saturday morning, you’ll most likely wake up to sun and clouds on Saturday morning but still no rain. Cooler air will move in behind the front so expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend. A mixture of sun and clouds on Saturday but more sunshine for Sunday afternoon.

Near average temperatures and dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week, our odds for rain will begin to increase by late next week as our next cold front begins to move through.