Warm weather returns ahead of Thursday’s (WX AWARE) storm system

Whenever you hear The First Alert Weather team talking about mild weather or above-average readings into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s (February), there is something brewing in the extended forecast.

Tuesday we can expect plenty of sunshine and increasing clouds Wednesday with some very mild conditions. Enough to make early average allergy sufferers sneeze.

A strong winter storm will form on the backside of this storm system bringing a few showers throughout the day Thursday. Then a squall line moves into the region later in the day across central Alabama. The set-up will be disruptive weather ahead of the cold front.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Thursday through early Friday has been the best analysis but we all know we need to check for timing and conditions, with a set-up across east-central Alabama first and see what happens thereafter.