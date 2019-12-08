Warm, wet and unsettled until cold front moves through Tuesday

Through the overnight into Monday morning, light showers and areas of patchy fog will develop across the region as we enter an unsettled pattern. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will be likely for Monday with more light drizzle and fog likely Tuesday morning ahead of the main cold front.

Showers which could be heavy at times likely Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. After the cold front passes, temperatures will start to cool down, but we’re not down with this crazy weather pattern.

Our next system approaches for the Gulf of Mexico and will likely produce a few showers in our southern regions Thursday before the main energy arrives Friday and Saturday.