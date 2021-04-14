 

Warm with a chance for showers today, cooler air arrives by the end of the week

WOW! We reached 88 degrees on Tuesday, this is 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. 

Today will be slightly cooler but still warm with highs in the low 80s, a little bit of sun for the first half of the day but clouds will be back and the rain chances will increase. Best time for showers and an occasional rumble of thunder will be after 3 PM through the late evening. Overnight a few stray showers will be possible but most look to stay dry with cloudy skies. Another wave of rain will move in for the first half of the day on Thursday, clouds and showers will decrease in coverage for the second half of the day. 

Our unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend, temperatures will briefly cool down to the upper 60s on Friday then into the 70s during the weekend.

Wednesday

84° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 84° 61°

Thursday

74° / 50°
AM Showers
AM Showers 64% 74° 50°

Friday

70° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 70° 52°

Saturday

66° / 52°
Rain
Rain 79% 66° 52°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 48°

Monday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 73° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 50°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
83°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
73°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
67°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

2 AM
Showers
43%
64°

63°

3 AM
Showers
35%
63°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
63°

62°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
62°

62°

8 AM
Showers
59%
62°

