Warm with several chances for rain this week 

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our chances for rain will increase this week as several disturbances move through the area, the first will move through today as a warm front. This front will give us a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning and an even better chance around midday into the evening.

The rain will end later this evening and clouds will decrease overnight and we’ll see some sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures warming up to the low 80s. We’ll keep 80s in the forecast for the remainder of the week with off an on chances for showers and storms, one chance on Wednesday and another on Friday.

Friday’s cold front will drop out temperatures back to the 70s and eventually the 60s for the weekend.