COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the day off once again chilly as readings have dipped into the 30s, but staying above freezing this morning.

Increasing cloud coverage throughout the day as our next storm system inches closer to us. With more clouds, more humidity and warmer air being streamed into the southeast we will see temperatures closer to seasonal averages this afternoon.

Showers will likely arrive as early as Saturday morning with a few light showers with skies becoming cloudy and only a few breaks of sun. Saturday will see highs climb into the 70s as we track a very strong cold front that will sweep through the south.

At this time, the severe weather potential stays west, but still can’t rule out a thunderstorm that could become strong for our southern counties as we move towards Sunday morning. A few light showers linger behind the front, but the system moves out by Sunday evening ushering in more cold air.

Expect a colder forecast for the start of next week as the front brings in more cold Canadian air. Highs will be in the 50s, lows in the 30s for most of the upcoming week.