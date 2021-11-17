Warmer and sunny but a cold front is on the way

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Today will remain sunny and warm with high temperatures jumping into the middle 70s, above average for this time of the year. Our friend high pressure continues to keep rain and storm systems away but this will change very soon.

The first half of Thursday will start off with a little bit of sunshine and we’ll eventually warm into the middle 70s as clouds gradually increase. A cold front will approach the News 3 viewing area Thursday evening and night giving us the chance for a few showers but significant amounts of rainfall not likely.

This front will quickly move out and clouds will decrease by early Friday morning. This is excellent news as we will have the opportunity to see a partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning.

Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in nearly 600 years will be visible early Friday morning.