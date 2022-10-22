COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continues through the second half of the weekend as our weather pattern remains quiet through the short-term. Temperatures gradually warm each afternoon to the low 80s by Tuesday.

By Tuesday our quiet weather pattern shifts as we focus on an approaching cold front that arrives late Tuesday overnight and into the Wednesday morning. There could be potential for a few strong storms out towards our west across Mississippi.

As of right now, we are just anticipating a quick shot at some showers Wednesday morning before the front moves through during the day Wednesday.

A brief cool down behind the frontal system as temperatures return back to the low to mid 70s, but staying rather seasonable for late October.