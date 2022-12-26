COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We made it above freezing again this afternoon across the region with everybody in the mid 40s. Overnight we are tracking a clipper system that will move into north Georgia bringing mostly clouds to our neck of the woods.

Light snow showers will be possible across the Atlanta metro area, but this system should miss us as it moves out quickly by daybreak. Overnight clouds are gone as well by daybreak with temperatures dipping again below freezing and into the upper 20s.

We climb into the 50s for Tuesday afternoon as afternoon temperatures continue to rise throughout the week. Sky conditions stay sunny to mostly sunny through Thursday before we track our next chance of rain that could bring a few storms to the region.

A storm system arrives just in time for the start of the new year. A few showers possible late Friday with the bulk of New Years Eve looking overcast and wet before the system clears early on Sunday. Temperatures don’t change much after this system passes.