Warmer Temps Ahead, Then Rain Is Back Mid-Week!

SUNDAY: The warming trend continues as temps will warm into the mid to upper 50’s after another cold start with lows in the 20’s once again.

MONDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine as a dry cold front approaches from the north. Because the air is so dry, any showers that pop-up will be mainly to our north and very light. Highs Monday will get into the low 60’s. Morning lows won’t be quite as cold as they should be in the low to mid 30’s.

TUESDAY: Even though the front from Monday won’t produce much in the way of showers for our area, it’ll get hung up to our south and eventually become a stationary front, keeping some clouds around. We’ll still see some sunshine, and that should help us get into the low 60’s. Thanks to the clouds, lows will be held in check some and should only bottom out in the low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to the stationary front, and a new system coming in from the west, the clouds will increase, but any showers should hold off until late Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 60’s, with lows in the mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Thursday looks to be quite a soaker with the front getting closer ,to the region. At this point, it looks to be raining much of the day, with some of it a little heavy at times. Right now, we’re expect 1-3 inches of rain. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 60’s with the morning low only get down to the low to mid 50’s.

FRIDAY: We’ll see clearing skies throughout the day on Friday, and a bit cooler as well behind that front, but not quite as cold as our last system that came through on Christmas Eve, and caused us to have a really cold Christmas Day. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50’s, with a morning low in the mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 30’s, but we’ll see lots of sunshine, and that’ll help temps warm up into the mid 50’s.

Have a great weekend, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Brian