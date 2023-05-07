COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A warm, spring May afternoon across the valley with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and we’re not gonna see much change in temperatures over the next several days.

We do need to watch a few weak thunderstorm complexes that come from the north for Monday and Tuesday; however, model guidance indicates that these will weaken before reaching the News 3 viewing area. A few showers and storms though can not be ruled out.

Temperatures continue to hang around the mid to upper 80s through the end of the forecast with stray showers and storms remaining. A backdoor cold front moves through Friday with weak high pressure building in for Mother’s Day weekend bringing dry conditions at the moment.