 

Warmer this afternoon before rain and cooler temperatures return later this week

7 Day Forecast

One of the warmer days of the week will occur this afternoon as we return back into the mid to low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Heading into middle portions of the week we will notice more clouds build in across the area ahead of our Thursday storm system.

Thursday we will see more shower moving back into the area primarily in the late morning and early afternoon time frame. Some showers will linger into the late afternoon and evening hours as the system slowly lifts out of the southeast. Friday we will see morning clouds on the backside of the system before clearing into the Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool as we return back to sunnier conditions heading into the weekend.

Our next system arrives Monday of next week with showers moving back into the area. There has been a lot of discrepancies so far concerning this system, stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we get closer to this system.

Tuesday

62° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Showers
Showers 57% 54° 41°

Friday

51° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 51° 34°

Saturday

52° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 52° 28°

Sunday

54° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 54° 37°

Monday

51° / 35°
Showers
Showers 53% 51° 35°

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

55°

6 PM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
1%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

46°

9 PM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
4%
42°

40°

1 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
37°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

