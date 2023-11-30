COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After starting out cold again this morning, temperatures will rebound close to seasonal averages by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s as we transition to a more wet and unsettled pattern for Friday and the weekend.

We are Weather Aware as our next system comes in with rounds of showers and storms with a marginal threat (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. The greatest area that will likely see severe storms will be confined to areas of south Alabama, south Georgia and the Florida panhandle; however, heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will cause some disruptions.

This system clears by next week as afternoon temperatures hold close to 60. With morning lows varying from the 30s to low 40s through middle portions of next week.