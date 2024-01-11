COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A chilly start to your Thursday morning with readings in the mid 30s, but expect a much warmer day ahead for this afternoon. Temperatures will climb above average into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight staying mild ahead of a strong storm system that will usher in more strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined the entire News 3 viewing under a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) severe weather risk. This system will be much different than the one on Tuesday. We will see more instability as the timing will be during the afternoon. Timing remains fluid. But at the moment we are looking at a window from Noon to about 7 PM eastern.

The main threats will be strong damaging wind (gusts up to 70 mph), large hail (up to quarters), and tornadoes (a few potentially strong) given the discrete cell environment that will likely exist ahead of the main frontal axis.

A big cool down coming for the weekend with temperatures dropping below freezing for most. Chilly afternoons with readings below seasonal averages. However, there will be plenty of sunny blue skies and no rain.

Next week we could get brushed with a few light showers and possibly a few snow flurries before another big rush of cold air sets in for next week. Temperatures in the long range look to be 10-15 degrees below average.