COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The week ahead will see a ramp up in temperatures with readings climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. Mid 80s likely by midweek as another strong storm system is set to move through the southeast.

At this time our chance of storms returns late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few of these will likely be strong with one or two turning severe. We will likely see more potent storms out west across Mississippi and west Alabama where there will be more instability and ingredients for damaging winds and tornadoes.

Late in the week we clear out for Friday before we see the return of some moisture for the weekend in your extended forecast.