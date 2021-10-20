Warmer today with a tad bit more cloud cover, cold front arrives Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our friend high pressure continues to influence our forecast today. Look for dry conditions with sun and eventually a sun and cloud mix during the afternoon and evening. Our gradual warm up continues today with most of the News 3 viewing are reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ll stay warm and even dry through most of the day on Thursday but a cold front will bring us a quick shot of showers by Thursday evening into Friday morning. Rainfall totals will remain very light and just like the last cold front, many may actually miss out on the rain.

The second half of Friday will feature more sun and warm temperatures with highs still nearing 80s degrees. Don’t expect much of a cool down behind this front, we’ll see sun and a few high clouds for the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to low 80