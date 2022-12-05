COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Grab the umbrella, we have a chance for showers today! It will not rain all day but you may want to keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have plans to travel north of the News 3 viewing area as rain becomes more widespread.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday but the big story will be a warm front that will lift north across the area. This front will push temperatures into the middle 70s on Tuesday afternoon through the remainder of the week. This front will stall out and keep an isolated shower in the forecast as well as temperatures warm through the end of the week.