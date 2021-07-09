Warmer with a little bit more sun as we head into the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Elsa is gone but the tropical moisture is not. Get ready for another warm and muggy day with the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Brief downpours are possible, these should diminish shortly after sunrise.

Warmer with a little bit more sun this weekend with highs in the low 90s, which is normal for this time of the year. We can’t escape this weekend without a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, brief downpours are possible but not a washout

Our forecast will remain consistent going into next week, expect temperatures in the low 90s with a chance for a stray shower or rumble of thunder.

