COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, and this means we’ll stay dry and sunny. High temperatures for Friday will be closing in on 70 degrees for most areas with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, expect highs on both Saturday and Sunday to reach the middle 70s.

The stretch of dry, warm weather will continue into next week with highs soaring into the upper 70s to low 80s.