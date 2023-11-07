Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tuesday will feature slightly warmer temperatures, the clouds that moved in Monday afternoon and evening have cleared and this will leave us with a chilly and beautiful start to the day. Expect High temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a light west wind around 5-10 MPH.

Again, our forecast stays uneventful over the next 24-48 hour thanks to high pressure. We will have some clouds moving in for the second half of Wednesday, clouds will likely stick around on Thursday, but this will not have an impact on our warming trend. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to even a few middle 80s, especially on Wednesday.

Tracking our next cold front that will arrive on Friday into the weekend giving us some much-needed rainfall. Showers look to start Friday evening and continue overnight into early Saturday morning. A few isolated showers will then continue Saturday and again on Sunday as the front stalls and then eventually exits. Rainfall totals will near 0.25” to 0.50”, this may not be much, but any little bit will help

We’ll see a brief cool down from this front for the weekend so expect temperatures to reach the middle to upper 60s to near 70 degrees.