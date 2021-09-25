Warming into the mid 80s while remaining sunny and dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying quiet and dry through the remainder of the weekend and for the upcoming work week. A dry front moves through the region overnight into Sunday morning reinforcing dry air across the southeast as temperatures climb into the mid 80s.

Strong high pressure builds in for the first half of the week as temperatures rise to the upper 80s and quite possibly near 90 degrees in a few areas. A few clouds will build in but overall remaining sunny and dry.

Another front moves in mid to late next week bringing yet again no chance of rain with it so we stay dry with another strong high pressure building in behind that frontal boundary.

Hurricane Sam has reached major hurricane status and will continue to strengthen as it moves off towards the west northwest. Poses no threat to land at this time. Meanwhile, Teresa remains weak north of Bermuda and expected to continue to weaken.