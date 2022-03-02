COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not much change in our weather pattern across the southeast as high pressure continues to build from Texas into the southeast. This high pressure will keep us dry, stable and help a warming trend that will last into the weekend.

For the remainder of the week expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with a few high level clouds as a weak boundary tries to push in from the north on Friday; however, ridge of high pressure remains strong and holds it off. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s with many areas in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Over the weekend, expect spring-like conditions for everyone as temperatures climbs into the low 80s and mid 80s for some of our southern counties. You will notice a few more clouds on Sunday, but that won’t spoil the very nice weather expected.

Our next forecast change comes early next week with another frontal system that will move across the southeast. As of right now, a chance of showers and storms will be possible late Monday afternoon and evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday as the frontal system moves through. Temperatures take a little dip behind the front, but staying near seasonable readings.