COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Finally warming back up to the 70s today with plenty of sunshine thanks to dominate high pressure, the warming trend begins today and we can finally say goodbye to the cold mornings. Great pumpkin patch weather both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and a few passing clouds during the afternoon, highs will be seasonable for this time of the year.

Nearing 80 early next week as the streak of great weather continues, next chance for rain and a slight cool down will come by the middle to end of next week.