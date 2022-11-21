COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warming trend begins today as temperatures finally near 60 degrees, we will have sunshine with a few passing high clouds during the afternoon.

A quick hitting system located in the gulf will usher in more clouds and a chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles on Tuesday. It will not be a lot but if you do have any outside activities or errands you may notice them.

Nearing 70 by the middle to end of the week but a cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. A few showers will be possible with this front, should not cause any major holiday travel issues. This front will clear by Friday afternoon leaving us with a pleasant and calm weekend.