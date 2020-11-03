Warming trend continues after a cold start to Election Day

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another cold start to the day with all areas in the 30s this morning with a few areas seeing below freezing temperatures especially for areas of Troup County and around Pine Mountain. There is some good news as we go ahead through today for Election Day. Temperatures will warm up quicker than we saw yesterday with highs expected to reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

We will stay on that warming trend through the remainder of this week with 70s return back to the region for Wednesday and a few clouds work their way into the area as high pressure helps bring our eastwardly flow back. A few spotty showers also work their way into the region with this sluggish pattern.

Hurricane Eta moves closer to landfall along Nicaragua this afternoon after undergoing rapid intensification. A dangerous storm will move inland later today through Honduras with heavy rainfall and strong winds. While most of the week the storm will remain over land, the storm will take a path and return to the waters of the Caribbean by this weekend. Still a lot of uncertainty after that, so we need to watch very closely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 50°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 56°

Friday

76° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 76° 62°

Saturday

75° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 66°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Monday

78° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories