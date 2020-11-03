Warming trend continues after a cold start to Election Day

Another cold start to the day with all areas in the 30s this morning with a few areas seeing below freezing temperatures especially for areas of Troup County and around Pine Mountain. There is some good news as we go ahead through today for Election Day. Temperatures will warm up quicker than we saw yesterday with highs expected to reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

We will stay on that warming trend through the remainder of this week with 70s return back to the region for Wednesday and a few clouds work their way into the area as high pressure helps bring our eastwardly flow back. A few spotty showers also work their way into the region with this sluggish pattern.

Hurricane Eta moves closer to landfall along Nicaragua this afternoon after undergoing rapid intensification. A dangerous storm will move inland later today through Honduras with heavy rainfall and strong winds. While most of the week the storm will remain over land, the storm will take a path and return to the waters of the Caribbean by this weekend. Still a lot of uncertainty after that, so we need to watch very closely.