COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Memorial Day Weekend wraps up with sunny and breezy conditions for Monday. Temperatures warm into the low 80s again before we see a return of warmer readings along with showers and storms.

Forecast a little tricky at the current time as we are watching an area of low pressure off the gulf coast midweek. We will likely tap some of that moisture bringing in an increased rainfall chance for Thursday and Friday.

A wedge of cooler air might set up across northeast Georgia bringing in cooler readings, but at the moment we will keep temperatures in the mid to low 80s locally.

Heading into the upcoming weekend rain chances stay in the forecast with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We are watching a weak cold front coming in from the north Sunday and appears another cut-off low pressure system could affect the extended forecast with more rain showers.