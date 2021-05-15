 

Warming up and trending drier for next week

Not much changing pattern wise as high pressure will hold firm through the remainder of the weekend and for next week. Still expect a couple of cool mornings with readings in the 50s before we get more seasonable starting Tuesday. A tad warmer throughout each afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s for Sunday and mid to upper 80s mid to late next week.

With high pressure not giving way too much next week, rainfall chances will be slim to none each afternoon. If we could get a flow off the Atlantic or some gulf influence we may be able to muster up some kind of stray shower, but remaining dry as we trend more towards that typical late May pattern which resembles that early start to summer.

Saturday

73° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 53°

Sunday

84° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 84° 57°

Monday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 86° 64°

Tuesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 87° 63°

Thursday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 64°

Friday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 65°

