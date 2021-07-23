Warming up as temperatures trend above average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Our Friday forecast doesn’t change too much as a weak stalled out boundary remains draped across the region. A few showers and storms will be possible with daytime heating as we go throughout the day. Rainfall chances start to come down in coverage as we head into the weekend whereas temperatures start to warm up with high pressure building in across the southeast.

With high pressure building in rainfall chances come down to just a few sporadic storms with temperatures this weekend climbing into the mid to low 90s. We could potentially see the first above average day for July come Sunday as the month of July has been relatively cool with every day except one being below average.

For next week, we start off warm as high pressure continues to influence our pattern until the ridge moves westward breaking down and letting more moisture filter into the region.